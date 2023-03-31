JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut JBS from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

JBS stock opened at $7.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.60. JBS has a twelve month low of $6.83 and a twelve month high of $16.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

JBS SA engages in the processing of beef, pork, lamb, chicken, and also produces value added and convenience food products. It operates through the following business segments: JBS Brazil, Seara, USA Beef, USA Pork, and Pilgrim’s Pride. The JBS Brazil segment includes all the operating activities from Company and its subsidiaries, mainly represented by slaughter facilities, cold storage and meat processing, fat, and feed and production of beef by-products such as leather, collagen and others products produced in Brazil.

