Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) to “Buy”

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HeidelbergCement’s FY2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC raised HeidelbergCement from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on HeidelbergCement from €44.00 ($47.31) to €49.00 ($52.69) in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded HeidelbergCement from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.50.

HeidelbergCement Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HDELY opened at $14.47 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.29. HeidelbergCement has a 52-week low of $7.49 and a 52-week high of $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.

