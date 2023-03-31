Jmac Enterprises LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.8% in the third quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 8,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 37.7% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 9,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $71.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.20 and a 200 day moving average of $65.51. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $75.38.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

