Jmac Enterprises LLC Has $1.04 Million Stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Jmac Enterprises LLC trimmed its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC owned 0.14% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 49,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 28,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $658,000.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PHB opened at $17.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.14. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $16.35 and a one year high of $18.47.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

