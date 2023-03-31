Jmac Enterprises LLC Has $742,000 Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Jmac Enterprises LLC lessened its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PNC opened at $127.57 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.27 and a 12-month high of $198.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.86.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 25.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 43.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.27 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.69.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 6,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 6,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,070,883.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

