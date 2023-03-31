Jmac Enterprises LLC Sells 1,397 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Jmac Enterprises LLC reduced its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 3.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 17.2% in the third quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 17,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.7% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.4% during the third quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 103,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 144.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 28,209 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Insider Activity at Essential Utilities

In other news, CEO Chris Franklin acquired 37,245 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.70 per share, with a total value of $1,515,871.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,871.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Essential Utilities Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $43.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.26. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.50 and a 1-year high of $52.62.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $705.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 20.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group upgraded Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

Essential Utilities Profile

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.