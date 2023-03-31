Jmac Enterprises LLC Sells 2,641 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Jmac Enterprises LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,641 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 5.2% of Jmac Enterprises LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $18,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 309.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $316.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $299.94 and a 200-day moving average of $285.17. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $371.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

