Jmac Enterprises LLC Sells 7,494 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Jmac Enterprises LLC decreased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,494 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,254,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,343,000 after buying an additional 401,697 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $10,302,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,116,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,500,000 after purchasing an additional 221,644 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $7,628,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,027,000.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

CIBR opened at $42.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.19 and its 200 day moving average is $40.14. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.03 and a fifty-two week high of $53.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.99.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.