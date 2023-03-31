John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY) EVP Sells $167,760.00 in Stock

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) EVP Matthew Leavy sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.28, for a total value of $167,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,259.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance

Shares of WLY traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.77. The stock had a trading volume of 321,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,837. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -225.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.49 and a fifty-two week high of $56.11.

John Wiley & Sons Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a $0.347 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is -817.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLY. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered John Wiley & Sons from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment provides scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to academic, corporate, and government libraries, learned societies, and individual researchers and other professionals.

