John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded John Wood Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup downgraded John Wood Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays upped their target price on John Wood Group from GBX 180 ($2.21) to GBX 190 ($2.33) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 218 ($2.68) to GBX 185 ($2.27) in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 237 ($2.91) to GBX 217 ($2.67) in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, John Wood Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.25.

John Wood Group Stock Performance

Shares of John Wood Group stock opened at $2.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average of $1.79. John Wood Group has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $3.15.

About John Wood Group

John Wood Group Plc is an energy service company. It engages in the provision of engineering, production support, maintenance management and industrial gas turbine overhaul, and repair services to the oil and gas and power generation industries. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Asset Solutions EAAA, Asset Solutions Americas, Technical Consulting Solutions, and Investment Services.

