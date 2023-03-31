Jourdan Resources (CVE:JOR) Trading 16.7% Higher

Jourdan Resources Inc. (CVE:JOR – Get Rating) traded up 16.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 619,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 133% from the average session volume of 265,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Jourdan Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$17.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.07.

Jourdan Resources Company Profile

Jourdan Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium, molybdenum, and other mineral properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Vallée lithium project located in the La Corne and Fiedmont townships; the Preissac La Corne Lithium portfolio in the La Motte, La Corne, Figuery, and Landrienne townships; and the Baillargé Lithium-Molybdenite Project located in Quebec.

Further Reading

