JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Safran (EPA:SAF) a €170.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($182.80) target price on Safran (EPA:SAF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAF has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €161.00 ($173.12) price target on shares of Safran in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($139.78) price target on shares of Safran in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays set a €150.00 ($161.29) price target on shares of Safran in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €148.00 ($159.14) price target on shares of Safran in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €160.00 ($172.04) price target on shares of Safran in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Safran Stock Down 0.4 %

EPA:SAF opened at €136.96 ($147.27) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €132.65 and a 200-day moving average price of €118.57. Safran has a 12 month low of €67.17 ($72.23) and a 12 month high of €92.36 ($99.31).

About Safran

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones.

