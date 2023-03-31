JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target to $120.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $121.80.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.3 %

Phillips 66 stock opened at $99.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $74.02 and a 1-year high of $113.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.93.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.30%.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Gregory Hayes acquired 10,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,727.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,644,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,087,993,000 after purchasing an additional 966,125 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,013,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,664,862,000 after acquiring an additional 345,132 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,802,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,748,770,000 after acquiring an additional 98,162 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,038,646,000 after acquiring an additional 9,969,418 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,700 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

