JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Core Lithium (OTC:CXOXF) to “Neutral”

Core Lithium (OTC:CXOXF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CXOXF. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Core Lithium in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Core Lithium to a “sell” rating and set a $0.90 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, March 12th.

Core Lithium Trading Down 2.9 %

CXOXF opened at C$0.58 on Friday. Core Lithium has a 1-year low of C$0.50 and a 1-year high of C$1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.79.

Core Lithium Company Profile

Core Lithium Ltd engages in the development of lithium and various metal deposits in Northern Territory and South Australia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, iron, silver, uranium, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the Finniss Lithium project located to the south of Darwin port in the Northern Territory.

