Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

KALA stock opened at $14.60 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $82.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of -1.64.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported ($7.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.56) by ($1.41). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,383.91% and a negative return on equity of 1,320.11%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -15.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KALA. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 201.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 8,874 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 140,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 14,280 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $990,000.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based mucus penetrating particles with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S. Langer and Colin R.

