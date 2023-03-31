Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $271.44.

KRTX has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $262.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock.

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ KRTX opened at $180.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.51. Karuna Therapeutics has a one year low of $92.26 and a one year high of $278.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.66 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Transactions at Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KRTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($2.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.30 million for the quarter. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will post -11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total value of $40,028.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,370,457.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Karuna Therapeutics news, Director James Healy sold 6,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total value of $1,204,797.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total value of $40,028.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,370,457.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,227 shares of company stock valued at $4,141,825 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Karuna Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 583,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,635,000 after acquiring an additional 57,892 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

