Kevin Rendino Acquires 2,053 Shares of 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Stock

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Rating) CEO Kevin Rendino acquired 2,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $10,223.94. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 639,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,186,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kevin Rendino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 27th, Kevin Rendino purchased 895 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $4,475.00.

On Monday, March 20th, Kevin Rendino acquired 637 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,185.00.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Kevin Rendino bought 4,469 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.97 per share, with a total value of $22,210.93.

On Thursday, March 9th, Kevin Rendino purchased 40,000 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $212,000.00.

On Monday, March 6th, Kevin Rendino acquired 1,233 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $6,473.25.

NASDAQ:TURN traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $5.00. 353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,022. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $6.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.45.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in 180 Degree Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in 180 Degree Capital by 19.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 24,520 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in 180 Degree Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Raffles Associates LP grew its position in 180 Degree Capital by 4.3% during the third quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 243,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in 180 Degree Capital by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 29.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

180 Degree Capital Corp. invests in companies located in the United states. The fund focuses on companies operating in the fields of interdisciplinary life sciences companies such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It provides financing for seed, early and later stage capital requirements.

