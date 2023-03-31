KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Upgraded to Buy by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $20.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.62.

NYSE:KEY opened at $12.38 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.29. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $23.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.17). KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 42.71%.

In other news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,344.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 42,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,344.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $106,772.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,875,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at $221,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth $271,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 97,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 26,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

