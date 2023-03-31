Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Compass Point from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. Truist Financial downgraded Kimco Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kimco Realty from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.23.

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $18.81 on Monday. Kimco Realty has a 1 year low of $17.34 and a 1 year high of $26.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 125.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 613.33%.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 9,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $199,341.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 212,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,397,176.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 16.3% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 70,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 9,879 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 392,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 0.3% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 175,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 11.9% in the third quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 129,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 13,770 shares during the period. 92.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Articles

