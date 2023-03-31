Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,071 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.7% of Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period.

IJR stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.11. The company had a trading volume of 690,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,076,538. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.58 and a 200 day moving average of $97.36. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $111.39.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

