Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC Sells 1,833 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,277,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,487 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,357,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,422,000 after purchasing an additional 168,776 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,760,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,830,000 after buying an additional 350,610 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4,558.1% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,418,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 13,130,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,349,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,560,000 after buying an additional 20,943 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $45.95. 193,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,255,541. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $43.12 and a 12 month high of $49.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.24.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.122 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

