Komodo (KMD) Tops One Day Volume of $14.25 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded up 18.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded up 39.5% against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a market capitalization of $43.71 million and $14.25 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00001135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.79 or 0.00137002 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00053253 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00038292 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001787 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000226 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.

Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

