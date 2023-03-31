KonPay (KON) Price Tops $0.0854 on Major Exchanges

KonPay (KON) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 31st. In the last week, KonPay has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One KonPay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0854 or 0.00000300 BTC on popular exchanges. KonPay has a market capitalization of $122.92 million and approximately $23.90 million worth of KonPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KonPay Coin Profile

KonPay was first traded on June 9th, 2022. KonPay’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,440,000,000 coins. KonPay’s official Twitter account is @konpay_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. KonPay’s official message board is konpay.medium.com. The official website for KonPay is konpay.io.

Buying and Selling KonPay

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of KONPAY is to build a new payment service system that can improve the problems of high fees and long settlement cycles, which were structurally inevitable in the existing payment system. It will provide a new solution for fees and settlement cycles by utilizing blockchain smart contracts and crypto-economy to replace various intermediaries in the existing payment system.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KonPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KonPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KonPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

