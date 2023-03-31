K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given a €21.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €21.00 ($22.58) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SDF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €28.00 ($30.11) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($21.51) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($26.88) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €29.00 ($31.18) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €26.00 ($27.96) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

SDF opened at €19.74 ($21.22) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 2.48, a P/E/G ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €17.52 ($18.84) and a 1 year high of €36.45 ($39.19). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €21.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is €20.83.

About K+S Aktiengesellschaft

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

