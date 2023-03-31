L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Buckingham Capital Management Inc.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,489 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $4,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 106.2% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

LHX traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $195.36. The stock had a trading volume of 380,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $205.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.88. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.73 and a twelve month high of $264.71.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 83.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.46.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

