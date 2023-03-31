Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) Short Interest Update

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (OTCMKTS:LIFZF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,934,700 shares, an increase of 58.9% from the February 28th total of 1,217,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 172.7 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th.
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Stock Performance
LIFZF traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $23.47. 6,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,251. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $34.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.26 and its 200-day moving average is $24.53.
About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp. engages in mining for iron ore. It owns interests in Iron Ore Company of Canada which operates a major iron mine near Labrador City, Newfoundland, and Labrador on lands leased from the company. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
