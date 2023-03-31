Landmark Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,765 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 492.9% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 587 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 55.2% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 731 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.90.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CTSH stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.18. 200,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,614,580. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.62. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $51.33 and a 52-week high of $92.99.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.01. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 26.24%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.