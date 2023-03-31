Landmark Financial Advisors LLC Has $337,000 Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $177.70. The company had a trading volume of 6,343,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,098,547. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.37. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $212.25.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

