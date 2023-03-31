Landmark Financial Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,174,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 687,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,319,000 after purchasing an additional 10,019 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the second quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 18.2% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 22,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $202.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 544,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,215,663. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.80. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $233.36. The stock has a market cap of $277.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

