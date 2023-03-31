Landmark Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 303.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,380,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,029 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,497,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,007,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3,116.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 330,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,967,000 after acquiring an additional 320,047 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,026,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SCHZ stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.71. 120,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,349. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.03. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.86 and a fifty-two week high of $50.66.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

