Lannebo Fonder AB Grows Stock Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Lannebo Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Lannebo Fonder AB’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Omnicell in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Omnicell during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Omnicell by 424.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OMCL. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Omnicell from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Omnicell in a report on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Benchmark raised shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Omnicell from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicell has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

In other news, Director Joanne B. Bauer sold 13,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $711,357.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,927.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.14. The stock had a trading volume of 44,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,873. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 569.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.89. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.11 and a 1 year high of $134.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.94.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

