Lantz Financial LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Lantz Financial LLC cut its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 901 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICVT. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 4,530.3% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,803,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,743,397 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter.

BATS ICVT opened at $71.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.33. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.43 and a 52 week high of $58.18.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

