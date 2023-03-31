Lantz Financial LLC Reduces Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Lantz Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at $13,379,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 655,522 shares of company stock worth $242,724,561. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE MA opened at $359.26 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $390.00. The company has a market capitalization of $342.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $362.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.41.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

