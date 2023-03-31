Lantz Financial LLC Sells 5,303 Shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN)

Lantz Financial LLC reduced its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,303 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC owned 0.38% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Compass Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 132.9% during the fourth quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 181,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 103,743 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 15.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth about $469,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth about $250,000.

IJAN stock opened at $28.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.29. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1-year low of $22.76 and a 1-year high of $28.58.

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – January (IJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

