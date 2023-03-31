Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.31

Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.31 and traded as low as $14.55. Legal & General Group shares last traded at $14.70, with a volume of 36,764 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LGGNY shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 295 ($3.62) to GBX 285 ($3.50) in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 375 ($4.61) to GBX 355 ($4.36) in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 390 ($4.79) to GBX 375 ($4.61) in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.00.

Legal & General Group Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.30 and a 200 day moving average of $14.73.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc engages in the provision of risk, savings and investment management products and services. It operates through the following segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR); Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM); Legal & General Capital (LGC); and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

