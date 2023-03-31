LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Price Target Cut to $14.00

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $16.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 57.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LZ. Barclays cut their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on LegalZoom.com from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LegalZoom.com presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

LegalZoom.com Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:LZ opened at $8.89 on Friday. LegalZoom.com has a 12-month low of $7.37 and a 12-month high of $16.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.19 and a beta of 0.73.

Insider Activity

LegalZoom.com ( NASDAQ:LZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $146.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.90 million. LegalZoom.com had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 26.71%. Research analysts forecast that LegalZoom.com will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shrisha Radhakrishna sold 23,329 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total transaction of $188,731.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 543,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,399,447.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shrisha Radhakrishna sold 23,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total value of $188,731.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 543,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,399,447.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Richard Preece sold 30,201 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total transaction of $244,326.09. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 384,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,109,318.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 156,845 shares of company stock worth $1,306,551. Company insiders own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LegalZoom.com

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 49.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 669.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 7,412 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

About LegalZoom.com

(Get Rating)

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.