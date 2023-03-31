Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Shares Gap Down to $48.00

Shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $48.00, but opened at $47.01. Legend Biotech shares last traded at $47.50, with a volume of 20,876 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LEGN shares. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.38.

Legend Biotech Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech ( NASDAQ:LEGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 411.69% and a negative return on equity of 103.88%. The firm had revenue of $11.97 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Legend Biotech Co. will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 779.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

