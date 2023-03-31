Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Short Interest Up 13.9% in March

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,830,000 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the February 28th total of 7,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on LEN. Barclays raised shares of Lennar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.60.

Insider Activity at Lennar

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $958,253.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennar

Lennar Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lennar by 50.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,340,000 after buying an additional 632,255 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,991,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lennar by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,962,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,123,000 after buying an additional 415,350 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Lennar by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 667,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,401,000 after buying an additional 323,531 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Lennar by 65.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 790,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,127,000 after buying an additional 312,595 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LEN traded up $2.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,925,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,297,112. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.11. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.42. Lennar has a 52-week low of $62.54 and a 52-week high of $109.28.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.56. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

