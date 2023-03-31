Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) Releases Earnings Results

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Leonardo DRS had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ:DRS traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $12.97. 4,041,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,109. Leonardo DRS has a fifty-two week low of $9.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.96. The stock has a market cap of $645.13 million, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.30.
Several research firms have recently commented on DRS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leonardo DRS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Leonardo DRS in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Leonardo DRS in a report on Friday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.
Leonardo DRS, Inc engages in the provision of defense products and technologies. It develops and manufactures defense products for the U.S. military, intelligence agencies and allies around the world. Its broad technology portfolio focuses on advanced sensing, network computing, force protection, and electrical power and propulsion, as well as a range of key defense priorities.
