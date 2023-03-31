Level Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 72 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Level Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 271.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 313.6% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 396.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,091,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 232,773 shares of company stock valued at $41,275,700. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $216.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.67.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $273.83 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $289.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.37, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

