LexAurum Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 688 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $312,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,183,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $279.72 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.88 and a 12-month high of $328.56. The stock has a market cap of $62.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $287.88 and a 200-day moving average of $282.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on APD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.45.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

