LexAurum Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,734 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NIKE by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,615,256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,028,100,000 after purchasing an additional 984,780 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NIKE by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,245,370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,608,491,000 after acquiring an additional 682,827 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 4.3% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 14,367,995 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,194,268,000 after acquiring an additional 595,267 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of NIKE by 0.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,278,863 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $948,301,000 after acquiring an additional 61,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 2.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,768,567 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $728,843,000 after acquiring an additional 227,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $120.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.49 and its 200-day moving average is $110.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.10. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $139.86.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim lifted their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.33.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

