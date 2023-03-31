LexAurum Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

LexAurum Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Blackstone by 0.7% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.7% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 16,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 2.3% during the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 99,889,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,198,673,568.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total value of $4,014,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 350,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,130,001.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 99,889,464 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,198,673,568.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,532,616 shares of company stock worth $1,726,902,967. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX opened at $85.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.40. The stock has a market cap of $60.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $132.93.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 20.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.59%.

BX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.33.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

