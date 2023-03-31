LexAurum Advisors LLC Makes New $267,000 Investment in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,471,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,233 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 856,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,243,000 after purchasing an additional 371,613 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,673,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 635,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,193,000 after purchasing an additional 249,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 31.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 615,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,097,000 after acquiring an additional 145,843 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $113.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.53. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.68 and a fifty-two week high of $135.17.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

