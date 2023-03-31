LexAurum Advisors LLC Sells 223,053 Shares of IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV)

LexAurum Advisors LLC reduced its stake in IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) by 87.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223,053 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in IMV were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IMV. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in IMV by 33.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 124,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 31,270 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in IMV by 460.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,339,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after buying an additional 4,387,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in IMV by 680.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 89,113 shares in the last quarter. 15.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of IMV from $65.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Shares of IMV opened at $0.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.16, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. IMV Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.77.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter. IMV had a negative return on equity of 12,695.41% and a negative net margin of 11,547.42%. Sell-side analysts forecast that IMV Inc. will post -4.71 EPS for the current year.

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engage in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. Its immune-educating technology includes DPX which is designed to inform a specific, coordinated, and persistent anti-tumor immune response.

