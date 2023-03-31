Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $220.03

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $220.03 and traded as low as $192.75. Li Ning shares last traded at $194.05, with a volume of 4,445 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNNGY has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Li Ning from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Li Ning in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Li Ning Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $219.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.89.

Li Ning Company Profile

Li Ning Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of sporting goods. The company focuses on the research and development, design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of products including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes. It operates through the LI-NING Brand and All Other Brands segments.

