Life Science REIT (LON:LABS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Life Science REIT (LON:LABS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 114 ($1.40) target price on the stock.

Life Science REIT Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of LABS opened at GBX 60.80 ($0.75) on Monday. Life Science REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 58 ($0.71) and a 12-month high of GBX 103.20 ($1.27). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 66.40.

Life Science REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

