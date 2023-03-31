Lithium South Development Co. (NGZ.V) (CVE:NGZ) Trading Down 8.8%

Shares of Lithium South Development Co. (NGZ.V) (CVE:NGZ – Get Rating) dropped 8.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. Approximately 4,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 25,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.31 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.31. The firm has a market cap of C$8.62 million and a P/E ratio of -1.49.

NRG Metals Inc, an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Hombre Muerto North lithium brine project covering approximately 3,287 hectares in 6 mining concessions located in Salta Province, Argentina.

