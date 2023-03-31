LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Purchased by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $4,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in LKQ by 81.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ by 300.6% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ by 148.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 836 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of LKQ by 417.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ by 78.2% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 909 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at LKQ

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 371,976 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $20,797,178.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,345,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,057,807.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,700,295 shares of company stock worth $211,735,266. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LKQ Price Performance

LKQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $55.60 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.37 and a fifty-two week high of $59.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.36.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 8.98%. LKQ’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. LKQ’s payout ratio is 26.76%.

About LKQ

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

