Locus Chain Price Hits $0.0505 (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One Locus Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0505 or 0.00000178 BTC on popular exchanges. Locus Chain has a total market cap of $105.14 million and $714,203.74 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Locus Chain has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Locus Chain Token Profile

Locus Chain was first traded on April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,081,062,787 tokens. Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com. Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Locus Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Locus Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Locus Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

